Ujjain: Cop stabbed, hospitalised

Ujjain: A policeman was stabbed and injured by unknown miscreants on Lalpul over-bridge late on Thursday. He was returning from duty from Chintaman police station. The miscreants were waiting on the bridge. They reached the bridge on three to four bikes to commit the crime.

When constable Kamal Sisodia, reached the spot he stopped his bike and started interrogating the youth. He was in civil dress so the youth failed to realise that he is a cop. Meanwhile, one of the accused took out a knife and attacked him.

Even as an injured Sisodia took out the wireless set and sent a message to the police station, the miscreants fled the spot. An FRV reached the spot and took Sisodia to the district Hospital, from where he was referred to Avanti Hospital. Here his condition is reported to be stable.