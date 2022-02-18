Ujjain: Controversial MLA T Raja visits Mahakal Temple

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Telangana MLA T Raja Singh visited Mahakaleshwar Temple and paid obeisance to Baba Mahakal on Thursday. He had recently been in the news after a video surfaced on social media that showed him threatening people to vote for BJP in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls. He prayed for the victory of UP Chief Minister Yogi Aditya Nath in the upcoming polls.

In the video, Singh had appealed to the people to vote for BJP and warned traitors that they would be bulldozed. The Election Commission had ordered an FIR against the MLA for his statement. Singh worshipped for 20 minutes in Garbha Griha and also visited the Siddhi Vinayak Ganesh and Sakshi Gopal temples on the premises.

He said that he has prayed for the victory of BJP in the elections of five states and the election of Yogi Aditya Nath as the UP CM again. After visiting the temple, he left for Baglamukhi Mata Temple at Ujjain and Nalkheda.

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 02:31 PM IST