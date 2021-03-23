Ujjain: Contrary to MP’s claims, ‘whip’ was not issued in LS on the day of master plan meet in city

Ujjain: The BJP had not issued a whip to its members in the Lok Sabha (LS) on the date of hearing of objections for Ujjain Master Plan on March 19. The whip was issued for March 17, March 22 and March 23.

It was released by party whip Rakesh Singh in the Lok Sabha. The information places a question mark on the claims of Ujjain’s Member of Parliament Anil Firojia's that he could not attend the meeting on March 19 in wake of party’s ship.

The Master Plan, 2035 proposed by town and country planning department (T&CP) has provisions for widening of routes, new residential areas, PSP, Simhastha Fair area and city beautification.

The T&CP had called for claims (objections) and suggestions for the proposed master plan. The department officials scrutinised about 450 claims and suggestions at their own level and only a few of them were heard.

Most of the claims and objections and suggestions were related to reserving land at Indore-Barnagar bypass for Simhastha Fair. It was suggested that this land be reserved for ensuring purity of water of the water of the Kshipra and for parking of Simhastha and satellite town. The in master plan proposes that the land in this belt be put to residential use.

This proposal was opposed by the MP Anil Firojia and he had written to the officers of CM and T&CP in this regard.

Along with him, ex-minister Paras Jain, Congress MLAs Mahesh PArmar, Ramlal Malviya and Dilip Gurjar and former Ujjain Municipal Corporation president Sonu Gehlot also suggested not to divert this land for residential use.

It is learnt that the date of the meeting held on March 19 was decided by MP Anil Firojia and he himself did not attend the meeting citing issuance of party’s whip.

During the meeting, Paras Jain expressed strongly objected to the conversion of Fair land into the residential land. Sonu Gehlot had also put up his objection during the meeting. He had requested that meeting be convened again and that every objection and claim be heard again, citing his presence in West Bengal.

When efforts were made to find out the reason as to why MP Anil Firojia did not attend the said meeting it came to the fore that the BJP had not issued any whip for the March 19.

BJP party whip Rakesh Singh had issued a whip only for March 17, 22 and 23 as important bills were to be introduced on the dates.

On being contacted, Firojia told Free Press over phone from Delhi that he had approached Ujjain collector Asheesh Singh thrice to postpone the meeting slated for March 19, but as the meeting was not deferred he could not attend it owing to the party’s whip for that day.