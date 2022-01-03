Ujjain: Containment zones must in the city to stop spread of Covid-l9

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The threat of Omicron spread is looming large amid with the rise in number of Covid-19 cases in the city. As of Saturday the number of Covid-19 positive cases in the city was 27 indicating an upward trend in the trajectory Covid-19 cases.

Among urgent measures to stop the spread of the Omicron and other Covid-19 variants, it is essential that State health authorities notify containment zones, said Dr Naresh Purohit, advisor, National Communicable Disease Control Programme.

He told Free Press that a large number of Covid-19 positive cases may be eligible for home isolation in the days ahead. These cases would require effective follow up and a clearly defined mechanism for prompt shifting to a health facility in case of deterioration in their health situation.

He said that in the coming days there is a need to focus on rural areas and paediatric cases that are brought to the healthcare centres for treatment. He added that district health authorities need to regularly review the availability of required logistics, oxygen availability and buffer stock of drugs across all health facilities in the district including the town.

He stated the need for effective contact tracing coupled with quarantine of contacts, including facility quarantine for high risk and co-morbid contacts. In a note emailed to the State health minister in connection with the mentioned issue, Dr Purohit has warned of sudden stress on health infrastructure if Covid-19 is allowed to expand its footprint rapidly.

Published on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 09:04 AM IST