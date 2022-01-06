Ujjain: Containment areas make a comeback as homes of 19 Covid-19 patients declared epicentre

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Asheesh Singh on Wednesday, using the powers vested in Section-71(1) and 72(2) of the 'MP Public Health Act-1949', declared the homes of 19 Covid-19 positive patients found in Ujjain urban area as epicentres.

The area of practical distance from these houses has been declared as a containment area. Teams have been formed for surveillance of the containment areas.

It will be mandatory for all the residents living in the containment area to comply with the restrictions and instructions issued under the Covid-19 guide lines. Action will be taken on their violation under Section-51 of 'Disaster Management Act-2005' and Section-188 of IPC.

ROKO TOKO CAMPAIGN FROM TODAY

Collector took a joint meeting of police officers and revenue officers and health officers and directed the them to launch a ëRoko-Toko Abhiyaní from January 6 under any circumstances. Compulsory action should be taken against those who are found not wearing masks. For wide publicity of Roko Toko campaign, directions were given to the officers of the Ujjain Municipal Corporation. The officials will visit their respective areas and inspect them. Collector instructed the officers that the RRT should be increased by constituting RRT teams. Collector instructed the ADM Santosh Tagore that orders should be issued under Section-144 of Cr PC regarding home isolation. He asked the officers take action against people who take samples of people and send it outside for testing. SP Satyendra Kumar Shukla, municipal commissioner Anshul Gupta and Zilla Panchayat CEO Ankita Dhakre were present.

START FEVER CLINIC IN PRIVATE HOSPITALS

During a meeting with the operators of private hospitals at Brihaspati Bhavan, collector directed the doctors that due to the arrival of corona cases, we should ensure arrangements are in place at all the hospitals. Fever clinics should be launched compulsorily in private hospitals from January 6. He instructed them that they must ensure that at least 10 % beds are reserved for corona patients in their respective hospitals. In the scenario of a possible third wave of Covid-19, the rates issued by the operators of private hospitals were fixed. Collector instructed that for providing treatment to the patients of Covid-19, the same rates as before for general, HDU, ICU and ICU with ventilation of private hospitals will be fixed.

JAP TO SPREAD AWARENESS

A meeting of the members of the Disaster Management Committee of Jan Abhiyan Parishad was held in Simhastha Mela Office under the chairmanship of Vibhash Upadhyaya, vice-president, MP Jan Abhiyan Parishad. Corona volunteers, social workers, members of various social organisations, crisis management, were present in the meeting. In his address, Upadhyaya talked about how to save the public from the third wave of corona, to spread awareness in the public, 100 % vaccination, motivating the youth of 15 to 18 years for vaccination and to make the youth understand their responsibility towards the society.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, January 06, 2022, 09:01 AM IST