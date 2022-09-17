Ujjain: Congress workers protest at DISCOM against 'fast' smart metres

Congress party workers raise slogans during dharna agitation at Vallabh Nagar DISCOM, in Ujjain on Friday. | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress party's anger over excessive billing due to the installation of smart metres erupted here on Friday. A demonstration was organised at Vallabh Nagar under the leadership of the City Congress Committee. The grievances of the consumers will be resolved by organising a camp from September 20.

Under the leadership of City Congress Committee president Ravi Bhadauria, Vivek Yadav, Maya Trivedi and others, more than three hundred workers reached the DISCOM office. They expressed their anger over the electricity bill. During this, a memorandum was also submitted to the SDM and a demand made that a camp be organised to solve the problems of the people.

The party workers sitting on the dharna carried placards, demanding that large electricity bills be taken back. Bhadauria said that people are getting huge electricity bills due to smart metres. Congress is continuously demonstrating regarding this. Due to this, a demonstration was held in Vallabh Nagar DISCOM, he added. Police force was deployed around the dharna site to avoid any eventuality.

