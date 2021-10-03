Ujjain: Congress organises prabhat pheri, cultural shows

Ujjain: Congress workers paid rich tributes to the father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi to mark his 152nd birth anniversary on Saturday. It was followed by a talk on Bapu’s life and his philosophies.

Under the leadership of city and district Congress Committee, prabhat pheri and cultural events were organised in the morning hours. Congress workers sang ram dhuns and offered floral tribute to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi.

The prabhat pheri started from Shaheed Park and traversed through Chamunda Mata Square, Dewasgate Square, Malipura, Daulatganj Square, Fawwara Chowk and Nai Sadak and culminated at Ksheer Sagar located Gandhi Balodyan.

The party workers took a pledge that everyone should keep working for the severity and integrity of the country on the guidance suggested by the great Indian leaders. They also decided to follow in their footsteps in the future.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, October 03, 2021, 01:09 AM IST