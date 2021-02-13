Ujjain: Congress MLAs switched to BJP to save MP, says VD Sharma

Ujjain: The bungling during the Congress rule from 1993-2003
and during the recent 15-month regime under the
leadership of Chief Minister Kamal Nath on behest of
ex-CM Digvijaya Singh forced several Congress MLAs
and leaders to switch over to BJP and they did so to
save the State.
This was stated by state BJP president and MP Vishnu
Dutt Sharma while addressing a press conference at a
private hotel on the concluding day of a two-day
training camp of party MLAs here on Saturday.
He alleged that the Congress government was working
to derail the works which the BJP government had
started 15 years ago for the welfare of the poor
under the leadership of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
“When Congress MLAs and party leaders joined to the
BJP, the people re-elected those MLAs and helped in
bringing the BJP back into power. The BJP had
received a mandate with one per cent more votes in
2018, but Congress succeeded in forming the
government because of a technical mistake in that by
winning more seats,” he added.
Sharma said that the party will introduce paperless
working culture in the coming days. Social media will
be use for good governance. All concerned will be
trained. The party's organisation in Madhya Pradesh
is considered a model across the country. There have
been many changes in the past and under the changed
scenario, we have resolved to make the organisation
of the State a role model and are proceeding in this
direction. During the training we asked MLAs as to
how this resolution can be fulfilled, he added.