Ujjain: Congress MLAs switched to BJP to save MP, says VD Sharma

Ujjain: The bungling during the Congress rule from 1993-2003

and during the recent 15-month regime under the

leadership of Chief Minister Kamal Nath on behest of

ex-CM Digvijaya Singh forced several Congress MLAs

and leaders to switch over to BJP and they did so to

save the State.

This was stated by state BJP president and MP Vishnu

Dutt Sharma while addressing a press conference at a

private hotel on the concluding day of a two-day

training camp of party MLAs here on Saturday.

He alleged that the Congress government was working

to derail the works which the BJP government had

started 15 years ago for the welfare of the poor

under the leadership of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

“When Congress MLAs and party leaders joined to the

BJP, the people re-elected those MLAs and helped in

bringing the BJP back into power. The BJP had

received a mandate with one per cent more votes in

2018, but Congress succeeded in forming the

government because of a technical mistake in that by

winning more seats,” he added.

Sharma said that the party will introduce paperless

working culture in the coming days. Social media will

be use for good governance. All concerned will be

trained. The party's organisation in Madhya Pradesh

is considered a model across the country. There have

been many changes in the past and under the changed

scenario, we have resolved to make the organisation

of the State a role model and are proceeding in this

direction. During the training we asked MLAs as to

how this resolution can be fulfilled, he added.