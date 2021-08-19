Ujjain: Congress leader Dinesh Jain booked for illegal mining

Advertisement

Ujjain: Police have booked Congress leader Dinesh Jain, a resident of Mahidpur Road, for illegal mining to the tune of Rs 30.29 crore.

In the 7-year-old case, the collector had imposed a fine of Rs 30.29 crores. The Supreme Court had also upheld the fine in the case. On this basis, assistant mining officer Mahendra Patel lodged a report at Mahidpur Road Police Station. In Bapaiya village of Mahidpur, Dinesh Jain was allotted 1 hectare on Khasra No. 993/1 for mining. But Jain also started mining in the nearby land. After a complaint and inspection, on the report of the Mining Department, Mahidpur’s SDM imposed a fine of Rs 30.29 crores on Dinesh Jain.

Jain moved courts in order of precedence and the matter eventually reached the Supreme Court. The SC pronounced a verdict against Jain. On complaints of assistant mining officer Mahendra Patel Mahidpur Road Police have booked jain under sections 379 and 414 IPC.

Published on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 12:34 AM IST