Ujjain: Congress accuses BJP state chief of ignoring stalwarts like Uma Bharti, Sumitra Mahajan

Ujjain: BJP training camp concluded on Saturday. Congress on this occasion raised questioned on the success of the programme.

Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee’s media coordinator Narendra Saluja stated that the MLS training camp was an unsuccessful programme as over 50 MLAs did not attend the programme. MLAs from Vindhya and Mahakaushal areas of the state did not attend the training camp due to partial attitude of government towards their constituency.

Saluja alleged that state BJP head VD Sharma has turned the party into a private limited company.

Saluja alleged Sharma intentionally ignored senior leaders of the party like Uma Bharti, Vikram Verma, Sumitra Mahajan, Krishnmurari Moghe among others and did not invite them to the training programme.

Many leaders of the party are not happy due to the partial attitude of the party leadership. Saluja underscored that the farmers’ agitation continues in Delhi, and added that the BJP leaders did not take the farmers’ agitation seriously. Not a single sentence point was discussed, at the training camp, about the agitating farmers. The training camp was organised only for upcoming civic and panchayat election, Saluja added.