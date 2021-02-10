Ujjain: Confederation of All India Traders calls for Bharat Bandh against the GST tangle

Ujjain: The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has given a call for Bharat Bandh on February 26 against the distorted version of GST.

The All India Transport Welfare Association, the largest organisation in the transport sector has supported the Bharat Bandh call of CAIT and has assured to observe the same across the country.

Over 200 prominent business leaders from across the country are in attendance at the three-day National Business Conference organised by CAIT in Nagpur, which started on Tuesday.

National president of CAIT, BB Bhartia and national general secretary Praveen Khandelwal and Pradeep Singhal, national president of All India Transport Welfare Association jointly gave the bandh call.

CAIT Madhya Pradesh president Bhupendra Jain, organising secretary Govind Asati, treasurer Manoj Chaurasia, vice-president Mahesh Tharavani, Ravi Talreja, national executive member Kavita Jain, senior vice-president Alka Shrivastava, Babita Dabur, Kiran Soni, Mukaddas Sheikh, Pawan Malik alleged that the GST has been distorted to suit the interest of the government and it is a failed system of taxation.

The state governments across the country are more concerned about their vested interests and they are not worried about the simplification of the tax system.

Instead of doing business, the traders of the country spend all their day in managing the GST tax tangle. Due to this the productivity and creativity of the businessmen is suffering and it is adversely affecting the country's economy. In such a situation, the government should should give another though to GST in its present form.