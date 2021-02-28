Ujjain: Colourful cultural extravaganza on spring theme held in Government Girls Post Graduate College

Ujjain: A colorful spring festival of song, poem, music and dance was organised under the joint auspices of music and painting and IQAC of the Government Girls Post-graduate College (GGPGC). The highlight of the programme was that the staff and the girls all turned up in yellow costumes.

Dr Vandana Tripathi gave a talk on the description of Basant season in Kalidasa’s literature. MA students of English read poems of Wordswath and Shally. Under the direction of Dr Archana Parmar and Dr Rupali Jain, a melodious presentation of Bandish and Tarana Badal Aayo Basant, based on the raga Basant, was presented. Rajendra Karharkar accompanied on the Tabla. With this, the students of the drawing gave immediate illustration of the poems.

An exhibition of pictures on spring season, made by the students was also organised under the direction of Dr Ranjana Wankhede and Dr Vikrant Shah. After this, the girls performed group dances under the direction of Dr Priyanka Vaidya. Dr Nikhil Joshi read the satirical composition. Dr Vinod Kumar Gupta read a poem named Swagat hai naye Basant ka.

In her presidential address principal Dr Anita Manchandia said that due to the spring season there has been a new energy communication with nature we are also filled with this. It will take us to a height. The program started with Saraswati Pujan. The programme was conducted by Dr Priyanka Vaidya and Dr Vikrant Shah. Dr. Archana Parmar expressed gratitude.