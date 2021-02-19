Ujjain: Collector to officials to set timeline for works at Mahakal Temple

Ujjain: Collector Asheesh Singh on Friday gave strict instructions to officials. The collector told that officials must prepare timeline charts to accomplish every project under Smart City project, and the same should be displayed at work site with countdown.

The collector addressed the officials at Brihaspati Bhawan while reviewing developmental works at Mahakal Temple and Mruda project.

He reviewed the status of road from Triveni interpretation centre to Chardham Temple and from Chardham Temple to Narsing Ghat. The meeting was attended by ADM Narendra Suryavanshi, municipal commissioner Kshitij Singhal, Smart City project CEO Jitendrasingh Chouhan, UDA CEO Sujansingh Rawat, ADM Sanjeev Sahu and other officials.