Ujjain: Collector orders to deduct salary for failing to dispose of complaints

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Irked by the delay in disposing of a large number of public complaints pending on the chief minister's helpline, the district collector Asheesh Singh on Friday ordered to withhold salary of seven days of Mahidpur SDM KC Thakur along with one month salary of Tarana Tehsildar Dilip Verma.

Singh issued the directives while conducting a department-wise review of pending complaints made on the chief minister's helpline during a meeting held here on Friday. Due to negligence in disposing of five cases by Tehsildar, complaints then escalated to L-2 level. In a similar way, several complaints escalated to L-3 level, thanks to laxity of SDM.

Furious over inaction, Singh directed to withhold the salaries of officers for keeping complaints unattended. The collector asked officers to be sensitive and dispose of the complaints within the time limit. Not a single complaint should be left unattended for more than six months, he had stated. He also emphasised on revenue recovery and directed officials to dispose of all complaints related to CM Helpline within the time limit and instructed them to work daily for one hour on these complaints.

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 11:11 AM IST