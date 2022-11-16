Ujjain: Collector inspects CM Rise Jal Seva Niketan School

Collector inspects CM Rise Jal Sewa Niketan Government Higher Secondary School in Ujjain on Wednesday | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Asheesh Singh inspected CM Rise Jal Sewa Niketan Government Higher Secondary School here on Wednesday. The school has been declared CM Rise School. Collector reached the school premises and enquired from the principal about the facilities being provided under CM Rise School. Along with visiting different classes, he observed the method of teaching the students by the teachers there.

Collector was made aware of the training programmes being provided to the teachers on a regular basis to improve the quality of teaching. The maintenance and cleanliness of the classrooms and the building were appreciated by the collector during the inspection. He instructed them to maintain this quality continuously. The education is being provided in English and Hindi here in the school. Presently students can seek admission to the school free of cost. The school has set up a career counselling room to provide career guidance to the students after class 12.

During the inspection, the staff of the school informed that the water from nearby toilets of the municipal vegetable market located near the school often enters the premises. Collector instructed to solve it immediately. He also inspected the under-construction hostel for disabled boys and girls. He visited the school playground. It was informed that at present the CM Rise School is being run in the old building. Soon it will be shifted to the new building. The proposal for the new building has been approved. It will be ready soon. New building will be built under G+2 norm. The collector said during the inspection that CM Rise School is a very good and ambitious scheme of the state government. The environment of the school, the educational system and other facilities here are very good and definitely better than other private schools.

Additional staff has been deployed here for cleanliness and security. Very good facilities are being provided here. There are a total of eight CM Rise Schools in Ujjain district. In one of these schools, the arrangement of transport has started to take children to and fro. Transport arrangements will begin in the remaining schools in the next 10 to 12 days.

