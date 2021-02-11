Ujjain: CM, Cabinet ministers and Union ministers in city today to take part in BJP’s training programme

Ujjain: Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and some of ministers of his cabinet will arrive at the city on Friday to take part in BJP’s training programme to be held in the city. The CM will arrive at 10.30am and after attending programme he will leave for Indore at 9.30pm. The CM will again arrive at the city on 9.30am on Saturday will leave for Bhopal at 3pm.

Public Works Department (PWD) minister Suresh Dhakad will take part in the training programme on Friday and Saturday will leave for Bhopal.

Energy minister Prdhyumnas Singh Tomar will take part in political programmes on Friday and Saturday and will leave for Gwalior on Saturday evening.

Mining and labour minister Brajendra Pratap Singh, food, civil supplies and consumer affair minister Bisahulal Singh, urban administration and development minister Bhupndra Singh, public health and public welfare minister Prabhuram Choudhry and medical education minister Viswas Sarang will also take part in the training programme on Friday and Saturday.

Union tourism and culture minister Prahlad Patel will pay obeisance at Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple on Friday and after taking part in a local programme, he will leave for Indore on afternoon at 2.30pm. Union minister Faggansingh Kulaste will arrive at 9.30 on Friday and after participating in a programme, he will leave for Indore.

Administration gears up

In the wake of CM, his cabinet ministers and Union ministers taking part in BJP’s training programme the local administration is on toes. The venue of the programme is decorated beautifully while approaching roads have been cleaned and road dividers are painted. Security has been beefed up.