Ujjain: Cloud hinders shadow disappearance at 12.28 pm

Ujjain: Due to clouds in Ujjain situated on the Tropic of Cancer, the incident of shadow disappearance could not be seen on Monday afternoon. However, people kept waiting for the sun. In fact, June 21 is the longest day and shortest night of the year in the Northern Hemisphere.

This situation is formed every year on 21 June on the Earth revolving around the Sun. Superintendent of Government Jiwajirao Observatory Rajendra Prakash Gupt said that due to the maximum distance of the Sun from the Tropic of Cancer, the day was the longest in the northern hemisphere of the Earth and the night was shortest that is 10.26 hours.

From Tuesday, the motion of the Sun will be ‘Dakshinayan’ (towards Southern Hemisphere) and in such a situation the days on Earth will start getting shorter. Day and night will be equal on September 23. On this day, the day and night will be of 12-12 hours.