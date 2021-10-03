Ujjain: Cleanliness drive organised to celebrate Mahatma’s 152nd birth anniversary  

Ujjain: Paying homage to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi on his 152nd birth anniversary, a mass cleanliness drive and awareness program was organised at various places, here in Ujjain on Saturday. The drive was organised by city president Vivek Joshi and others. Khadi clothes were also promoted by the city officials and workers at Khadi Village Industries.

The cleanliness drive was carried out at 71 places in which the city's reservoirs, wells, drains, rivers, gardens were cleaned. Along with this, the workers bought Khadi clothes to promote Khadi at Khadi Village Industries Store located on the new road and Khadi was also purchased by the workers of Mahila Morcha in the city.

City president Vivek Joshi said, “Ujjain is celebrating Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary in the form of a cleanliness drive. Citizens here are also against the usage of single-use plastic. Our association is totally against plastic and we are now creating awareness against its usage.”

The cleanliness drive in Ujjain district was inspired by the initiatives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who had given a call against single-use plastic. As the world is facing unprecedented environmental challenges Gandhi's message of simple living is most appropriate today.

Published on: Sunday, October 03, 2021, 01:03 AM IST