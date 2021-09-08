Ujjain: Classical singer Yogesh Devle passes away

Ujjain: Classical singer Yogesh Devle is no more passed away after suffering a heart attack on Tuesday. Devle had given new heights to classical singing, said artists of the city. The smile on his face never faded even in times of stress, said his associates. He was very active on social media, said one of his followers. During the first wave of Covid-19 he posted many cooking recipes on Facebook.

To give heights to classical music, he used to conduct Pt Jitendra Abhishek ceremony. Eminent artists of the country used to come to perform in this procession held on an annual level. He left behind his wife and two sons. His departure is the setting of a constellation in the sky of music. He will always remain in the memory of music seekers and friends.

Published on: Wednesday, September 08, 2021, 01:46 AM IST