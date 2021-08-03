Ujjain: Class X CBSE exam, 2021; girls outshine boys again

Ujjain: This year as well, the girlstudents in the city performed better than the boy students in the Class X, 2021 CBSE examination. The results were declared on Tuesday.

CJCSSS: 19 secure 90 per cent or above marks

All 126 students of the Christu Jyoti Convent Senior Secondary School (CJCSSS) were declared pass. A total of 113 of them secured first division. Nineteen students got 90 per cent or above marks including Alaukik Mishra (98%), Rohini Parmar (98%), Rudraksh Patil (96%), Ali Asgar Maheshwarwala (96%), Hasan Ali (95%), Sanjay Upadhyay (94%), Saniya Somani (94%), Bhoomi Kushwah (94%), Hatim Barnagarwala (93%), Palak Khushalani (92%), Aishanya Parihar (91%), Ali Asgar Attar (91%), Ayushman Trivedi (91%), Sonakshi Patel (91%), Bhupendra Mina (91%), Alvin Joseph (90%), Anay Yadav (90%), Akshat Rathore (90%) and Shivam Batra (90%).

GSA: Ark secures 97.6%, Pramay and Geet secure 95+ %

All 127 students of Gyan Sagar Academy (GSA) were declared pass. A total of 120 secured first division. Thirteen students got 90 per cent and above marks, they are: Ark Viyayvargiya (97.6%), Pramay Verma (95.4%), Geet Natu (95%), Yashwardhan Jaggari (94.2%), Shivendra Singh Bais (94%), Siddharth Yarde (93.6%), Tanmay Vyas (93%), Priyanka Khatri (93%), Manasvi Vairagi (92.4%), Shreya Patre (92.2%), Vedant Kaothekar (91.2%), Priyanshu Jha (90.2%) and Nimesh Suryavanshi (90%).

GSGA: Asstha secures 95%

Continuing the legacy of educational excellence, the students of Gyan Sagar Girls Academy (GSGA) achieved 100 per cent result in Class X CBSE examination, 2021. All of its 82 students were declared pass and 78 of them got the first division. Twelve students of GSGA secured more than 90 % marks they are: Aastha Sugandhi (95%), Tanisha Puraswani (93.8%), Nandani Khandelwal (93.8%), Ayushi Rai (93.6%), Disha Sethiya (93.4%), Pranshi Sharma (93.2%), Vidhushi Arya (92.8%), Disha Luhadiya (92.8%), Kejal Jain (92.2%), Bhavya Toshniwal (92%), Leesha Khichi (91.4%) and Anushka Anjana (90%).

OJC: Jaykant Nayak 97.3%

The students of Oxford Junior College (OJC) also performed very-well in this year’s examination. All of its students were declared pass and 11 of them secured 90 % or above marks. Their names are Jaykant Nayak (97.3%), Jiya Modi (95.7%), Shikhar Tiwari (94%), Darsh Soni (94%), Aditya Vajpayee (93.5%), Kashish Kanwal (93.3%), Meenal Padiyar (93.3%), Shubhansh Singh (92%), Payal Pipawad (91.30%), Kushagra Jaiswar (90.7%) and Pratham Hotchandani (90%).

AIS: Soumya secures 95%

The students of Akshat International School (AIS) achieved 100 pass percentage in CBSE examination. Soumya Shukla got 95% marks and Aditi Rathore got 94.4% marks.

ARVA SHINES

Arva Chobarwala, a student of St Paul’s Convent Senior Secondary School got 95 per cent marks in the examination.