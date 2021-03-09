Ujjain: City’s old vegetable market removed

Ujjain: Joint team of the police and the municipal corporation removed city’s old vegetable market from Doulatganj area on Tuesday. The team removed kiosks installed on the road near the vegetable market and also removed the shops within the market.

As per municipal officials a new multilevel complex is proposed at the place of the vegetable market hence the shops are being removed from the venue. The municipal corporation asked the veggie vendors to shift their shops at the already constructed market at Arya Samaj Road.