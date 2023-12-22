Ujjain: City Youth Participates In KBC, Presents Portrait Of Mahakal & Gebi Sahab To Bachchan

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Abhishek Chauhan from Ujjain reached to try his luck in ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC)’ on Tuesday. Here he was seen answering the questions asked by Amitabh Bachchan.

Abhishek has been trying for KBC for the last seven years, this dream was fulfilled on Tuesday. Reaching here became possible through wild card entry. He said that entry in KBC is done through a play log and registration. For which a question is asked every day during the programme which has to be replied to through SMS or the Sony Live app. People from all over the country are selected for it only after giving correct answers.

Abhishek said that he had been trying for a long time along with studies for KBC. Currently preparing for a government job, he said, "I had participated in this programme with my brother Garv Chauhan and uncle Rajendra Chauhan. Amitabh Bachchan is a devotee of Baba Mahakal and Gebi Sahab. We had presented the picture of Gebi Sahab and Baba Mahakal to megastar Amitabh Bachchan."

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is a devotee of Baba Mahakal, but when he saw the picture of Gebi Hanuman, he became happy. He is also a devotee of Gebi Sahab and from time to time posts Gebi Sahab’s photo on his Twitter.