Ujjain: City witnesses good rain on second consecutive day

Ujjain: The drizzling which started late on Wednesday turned into heavy rain in the morning. The rainfall figures in the city have crossed 500 mm mark. However, it is far behind the average rainfall.

The rain started on Wednesday and continued on Thursday. Ujjain city recorded 4.4 mm of rain during the day including morning and evening. With this, the figure of rain in Ujjain reached 529 mm.

A drop in day and night temperatures has also been recorded. The night temperature on Thursday morning was recorded at 23.4 degrees. While a drop of 6 degrees was recorded in Wednesday's day temperature - Tuesday's day temperature was 31.5 degrees. On Wednesday, it decreased to 25.5 degrees Celsius.

Rain in tehsils

1- Ujjain Tehsil - 529 mm

2- Poor - 755 mm

3-Khachrod - 620 mm

4- Nagda - 695 mm

5- Badnagar - 620 mm

6- Mahidpur - 806 mm

7- Jharra- 887 mm

8- Tarana - 513 mm

Published on: Friday,August 20, 2021, 01:11 AM IST