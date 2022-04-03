Ujjain: City ushers in Navratri in style, celebrates Gudi Padwa with pomp

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Chaitra Navratri which is essentially a celebration of nine divine nights dedicated to Goddess Durga and her nine avatars began from Saturday.

During these nine days, Maa Shailputri, Maa Brahmacharini, Maa Chandraghanta, Maa Kushmanda, Maa Skandamata, Maa Katyayani, Maa Kalaratri, Maa MahaGauri, Maa Siddhidatri worships are performed. Marking the first day of Chaitra Navratri and New Year in Hindu mythology, devotees visited the temple to offer prayers and seek blessings from Goddess Durga.

People were seen standing in the queue waiting for their chance patiently to offer prayers on the holy day at Maa Harsiddhi temple, Bhukhi Mata, Gadkalika, Choubis Khamba, Santoshi Mata, Yogmaya temples. In the evening, Maa Harsiddhi temple was gleaming with diyas. Devotees from all age groups were seen visiting the temple early in the morning to mark the first day of the Hindu New Year.

On Saturday, Vikram Samvat entered into 2079. The day also marks the birth anniversary of the city. On the occasion, Arghya was offered to the rising Sun at Ramghat and other places. Divine food made up of sugar and coriander was offered at various places. A celebratory mood gripped the city as it geared up to observe the Maharashtrian New Year, known as Gudi Padwa on Saturday. Shreekhand, puranpoli, gujiya and other sweets and desserts were offered to the Lord. Gudi was decorated at prominent intersections and squares across the city.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh took out a path sanchalan across six cities under Ujjain metropolis. Three path sanchalans were conducted in the morning and three in the evening.

Mahanagar Sanghchalak Shripad Joshi told that Path Sanchalan of Vikramaditya Nagar commenced from Meena Dharmashala and concluded at Kshirsagar Balodyan. Path Sanchalan of Rajendra Nagar began from Sant Nagar and concluded at Nilganga Kshipra Garden. Similarly, Path Sanchalan of Madhav Nagar began from Anand Mangal premises and concluded at Jal Seva Niketan. Path Sanchalan of Keshavnagar, Madhukar Nagar and Kalidaas Nagar were conducted in the evening hours.

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 10:02 AM IST