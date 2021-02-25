Ujjain: City traders to observe half bandh today to protest against anomalies in GST

Ujjain: The traders of Ujjain will protest against the complex and anomalous provisions of GST enacted by the Narendra Modi’S government by ceasing all functional operations on Friday.

Office-bearers of the Confederation of All India Traders said that there are many inconsistencies in the GST law and this has become a major problem for business and traders.

Rule 21A of Section 29 of the registration gives the right to cancel the registration of traders without hearing. The buyer's input tax credit is withheld if the seller does not file the returns. Even a single mistake while inputting tax credit would lead to the seizure of the account. The input tax credit to the merchant with a monthly sale of Rs 50 lakh has been fixed at 99 per cent, said an office-bearer.

Apart from this, Food Security Act has also become a problem as for any irregularity of packaged goods, merchants are held accountable instead of manufacturers. Confusion is being spread by misinterpreting the categories of non-standard, adulterated, and fake products coupled with actions like heavy fines and license suspension.

Similarly, small and middle-class traders are being discouraged by allowing e-commerce companies to expand their trade online. India's traditional trade model is getting destroyed by giving such incentives to these companies, thus creating a situation of unemployment.

To protest against these conditions, the members of the federation will observe a trade Bandh. Daulatganj wholesale grocery market also announced their full support for this action. This Bandh will remain till 2 pm and markets will reopen thereafter.