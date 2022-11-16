Ujjain: City to get two ultra-modern school under Centre’s PM Shri Yojana

Education officers and mayor show the MoU inked for the implementation of ‘PM Shri Yojana’ in Ujjain on Wednesday | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A new gift awaits under which two schools will be run in the city of Ujjain under the ambitious scheme ‘PM Shri Yojana’ by the Ministry of Education, Government of India, which will be excellent and advanced as well as having all the facilities. Zakir Hussain Dehlavi of Government Nutan Jaisingpura School and Ashok Chauhan of Middle School Neelganga met mayor Mukesh Tatwal on Wednesday and informed him about the PM Shri Yojana while discussing the scheme in detail.

The two schools are to be operated in Ujjain city under the scheme, which will be excellent and advanced as well as having all the facilities. Mayor gave his consent for the implementation of the scheme. For the implementation of the scheme, a MoU has been signed between Government of India and the education department of Madhya Pradesh. The district education officer will be the nodal officer at the district level for the implementation of the scheme and the additional district project co-ordinator will provide support in the implementation of the Samagra Shiksha Secondary Yojana.

Under PM Shri Yojana, a maximum of two schools will be selected in each block of the district, in which there will be one primary/middle and one secondary/senior secondary school. Benchmarks have been set for the selection of the school, on the basis of which the schools will be shortlisted, after which these schools will be selected. Applications will be made by other listed schools on PM Shri Chayan Portal. Selection will be based on the marks scored for each benchmark.