Indore

Updated on: Friday, September 24, 2021, 12:58 AM IST

Ujjain: City to be a hub of sports, says MP

FP News Service
Sports awards recipients and guests at Pandit Devichand Sharma Ustad Smriti Khel Alankaran ceremony in Ujjain on Friday | FP

Ujjain: Ujjain will be the hub of sports, players of various sports will be provided with modern sports facilities. An astro turf will be built soon for hockey players. Grand competitions of various sports will be organised in Ujjain.

MP Anil Firojia said so while addressing the players and sports coaches as the chief guest at Kailashwasi Pandit Devichand Sharma Ustad Smriti Khel Alankaran ceremony. Presiding over the programme ex-minister and MLA Paras Jain said that players would get the gift of gymnasium centre equipped with state-of-the-art technology in the coming times.

The special guests were higher education minister Dr Mohan Yadav, ex-chairman of the corporation Sonu Gehlot, president of MP Basketball Association Kulwinder Singh Gill, district sports officer OP Harod. Over 78 sports coaches from different sports were honoured with Sports Achievement Award and Sports Talent Award by the guests. MG Supekar, RL Verma (Gymnastics), SP Jha (Table Tennis), Prem Singh Yadav (Body Building), Arvind Joshi (Education Sports) were awarded. Mass tribute was given to Ustad Devichand Sharma. Vote of thanks was given by Jyoti Sharma.

Published on: Friday, September 24, 2021, 12:58 AM IST
