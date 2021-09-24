Ujjain: City to be a hub of sports, says MP

Ujjain: Ujjain will be the hub of sports, players of various sports will be provided with modern sports facilities. An astro turf will be built soon for hockey players. Grand competitions of various sports will be organised in Ujjain.

MP Anil Firojia said so while addressing the players and sports coaches as the chief guest at Kailashwasi Pandit Devichand Sharma Ustad Smriti Khel Alankaran ceremony. Presiding over the programme ex-minister and MLA Paras Jain said that players would get the gift of gymnasium centre equipped with state-of-the-art technology in the coming times.

The special guests were higher education minister Dr Mohan Yadav, ex-chairman of the corporation Sonu Gehlot, president of MP Basketball Association Kulwinder Singh Gill, district sports officer OP Harod. Over 78 sports coaches from different sports were honoured with Sports Achievement Award and Sports Talent Award by the guests. MG Supekar, RL Verma (Gymnastics), SP Jha (Table Tennis), Prem Singh Yadav (Body Building), Arvind Joshi (Education Sports) were awarded. Mass tribute was given to Ustad Devichand Sharma. Vote of thanks was given by Jyoti Sharma.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, September 24, 2021, 12:58 AM IST