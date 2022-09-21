Ujjain: City players shine in state-level karate competition

Winners of the karate competition pose for a group photograph with the guests | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Players of Jeet Sports Academy and Karate Promotion and Association bagged a number of medals at the 19th state-level karate competition. In the 6 and 7 years in the girl's category, Samaira and Mansa were the winners and in the boy's category Dhruv, Advay and Advek were the winners. Paridhi Jain won bronze in 9 to 10 years category, Savar Parashan won silver in boy's category and Ananya Panwar won bronze medal.

In 11 to 12 years category Swasthya Joshi got silver in girl's category and Jeet Jahala won gold medal in boy's category, Harsh Khandelwal got the silver medal, Ronak Yadav got silver, Aditya Khatri got silver and Meet Bafna got bronze. In the 13 to 14 years category Shubh Jain got the silver medal, Arun bronze Medal and Gaurang Dubey silver medal. Ansh Kataria, Muskan Parmar, Nikita Chauhan also participated.

In a programme, the winning players were honoured by Anand Pandya, chairman of Akshat International School, Ramesh Sabu, industrialist, Rahul Pandya, trainer Poorva Jhala, and Kuldeep Sisodia.

