Ujjain: City pins hope on geo-tag to be beggar free

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, June 18, 2022, 02:14 AM IST
Representational picture |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): To make the city beggar free, a survey of beggars will soon be conducted on the basis of geo-tagging. Along with the survey, arrangements will be made for the rehabilitation of beggars, their treatment and shelter for the homeless people in night shelters.

These instructions were given in a meeting held at Brihaspati Bhawan on Friday under the chairmanship of collector Asheesh Singh. It was decided that an intensive campaign should be launched to free the city of Ujjain from the menace of begging. Instructions have been given to work sensitively in the removal and rehabilitation of children, adults and old beggars around the temples. Collector asked for cooperation from social organisations and the media to make Ujjain city free from beggars.

A proposal has been sent to the Government of India under its Smile Scheme for the beggary-free state and the city of Ujjain. The meeting was informed in detail about the efforts made to make the city beggar-free. A team of four people will conduct a survey in different areas in the city and each of them will be accompanied by a home guard. Counselling and skill development work will be done for those who are involved in begging. The beggars living in the shelter rooms will be given food and medical facilities. Seriously ill beggars will be kept in isolation.

