Ujjain: City logs 172 new cases of corona

Ujjain: The district’s tally reached 13,609 as 172 from city among 233 people tested positive for corona on Sunday. The toll is 150.

On Saturday, 262 people tested positive taking the corona tally to 13,367 in the district. Out of 1,902 reports, 221 people from Ujjain City, 13 from Tarana, 11 from Barnagar, 12 from Mahidpur, 3 from Nagda and 1 each from Ghattia and Khachrod including 106 women tested positive for corona on Sunday. All of them are symptomatic.

Overall, 2,981 patients, out of which 1,507 are symptomatic, are now under treatment. Samples of 2,42,458 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited.

With a record 436 discharged on the day, the total number of corona winner has gone up to 10,245.