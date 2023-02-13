Ujjain: City lad Simrandeep receives gold at NIT

FP Photo |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Simrandeep Singh Thakral of Ujjain brought laurels to the city by receiving the gold medal from National Institute of Technology (NIT), Rourkela, Odisha. During the convocation ceremony Simrandeep received Institute Gold Medal as institute topper for B Tech and B Arch. He received the Branch Topper Medal for computer science and engineering, the Sourav Ranjan Kar Memorial Award for Institute Best Graduate and the Bunty Memorial Award for Best Engineering Graduate of the Institute. In this 20th convocation, Simrandeep also got the opportunity to administer the pledge in Sanskrit to the degree-holder students. The chief guest at the function was Soma Mondal, chairperson of Steel Authority of India Limited. Presently, Simrandeep is working as a software engineer in multinational company Oracle. His father S Jaswinder Singh Thakral and his mother Manmeet Kaur are social workers.

