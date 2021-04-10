Ujjain: Children more prone during second wave of coronavirus

Ujjain: More paediatric cases have come to fore in the latest wave of corona pandemic in cities of Indore, Dewas, Ratlam, Bhopal, Vidisha and Ujjain.

“This time around corona is more prevalent in children. Their symptoms include high-grade fever, often in the range of 101-102 degrees. The fever stays for a longer period,” said Dr Naresh Purohit, advisor, National Communicable Disease Control Programme. Other symptoms being shown by children are blocked nose, abdominal pain and diarrhoea, he added.

Previously, children were not seen as carriers of the infection since they were mostly asymptomatic. But now, children are catching the infection from their parents in the current wave. “Such paediatric cases have doubled from what we have seen last year,” aver Dr Purohit.

“Symptoms among children range from sore throat, weakness, fatigue, exhaustion and headache,” said Dr Purohit.

Dr Purohit revealed that in the past, children suffered from multi-system inflammatory syndrome (MISC) which is an auto-immune disease after the child has suffered Covid-19. It was being reported last year in 1 among 1,00,000 children. He pointed that at least more than 30 percent cases in the second wave of Corona virus in Madhya Pradesh are believed to have been reported due to the mutant strains.

“It seems in this wave at least more than 30 per cent such cases are being reported due to the mutant strains. More data needs to be collected and more studies need to be done,” said Dr Purohit.