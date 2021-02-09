Ujjain: Children losing tendency to study, says private school body's secretary

Ujjain: Private School Representatives Organisation demanded that classes for I to V and VI to VIII of all schools should resumed in the state. The PSRO handed over a memo to the district education officer (DEO) Rama Nahate- addressed to the Chief Minister.

In the memo the representatives alleged that learning of children should be streamlined. The memo argued that many states have reopened sessions for the said classes.

Secretary of the organisation, Manish Rawal said that the schools are shut since last March 13, 2020, due to which the children are losing their tendency to study and they are becoming alienated from the school curriculum.

City president Jitendra Shinde urged the DEO to report the matter to the Chief Minister. Jitendra Nigam, Bharat Singh, Pradeep Singh Parihar, Praveen Sanothia, Sanjay Marothia, Zahid Gutty, Amit Sharma, Sawan Soni, Banshidhar Upadhyay, Rajendra Sharma, Faraj Siddhaki, Santosh Solanki, Anita Bagarwal and Preity Gupta were present on this occasion.