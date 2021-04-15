Ujjain: Charak Hospital to get 56 more oxygen beds from today

Ujjain: Collector Asheesh Singh on Thursday evening inspected the Covid-19 ward at Charak Bhawan and took stock of the treatment of the corona patients. He directed that the new Covid-19 ward in which an additional capacity of 26 oxygen beds is being developed should be started on Friday.

At the same time, 30 beds coupled with the oxygen concentrator machines provided by Grasim Indistries, Nagda under CSR fund will increase the oxygen-bed capacity at Government Charak Hospital by 56 on Friday.

SP Satyendra Kumar Shukla and upper collector Jitendra Singh Chauhan and health department officials were present

Distribution of corona kits

Collector and SP also visited Vasant Vihar, Jiwajiganj, Alakhdham, Kartik Chowk among other areas of the city. Collector has urged the home quarantine to stay at home and get their treatment and not to step outside their homes for sake of safety of people in their neighbourhood.

They distributed corona kits to frontline workers including policemen and staff of other departments deputed under Jiwajiganj police station area at KD police chowki and Chhatri Chowk and urged everyone to discharge their duties while carefully protecting them from corona.

SP along with ASP (city) Amrendra Singh and RI Jaiprakash Arya visited various areas of the city and interacted with the cops engaged in Corona duty. They distributed Corona kits including 5 masks, hand sanitisers, Vitamin-C tablets to them. Clean water has been arranged for all employees at the duty points. Health safety guidelines were given to the employees.