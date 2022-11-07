Ujjain: Chain snatcher gets 5 yrs RI

FPJ

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The 8th additional sessions judge Santosh Prasad Shukla sentenced accused Suraj aka Khelu son of Prem Kumar (24), resident of Nanda Nagar in front of Mittal Manglik Bhawan, district Indore under Section 392 of IPC for five years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) and also slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on him.

District public prosecution officer Rajendra Khandegar said that on October 4, 2021 Pushpalata came to the police station at Madhav Nagar and told police that at 8.10 pm, she visited Shani temple near Laxmi Nagar Chouraha with her friend. She was returning to her house on foot. As they came in front of her house, an unknown person on a motorcycle came and snatched her gold chain and escaped. The weight of the chain was about 15 gram and the price was Rs 55,000. The crime was registered by the Madhav Nagar police station.

During investigation, the gold chain of the complainant was confiscated from the accused Suraj aka Khelu and the charge sheet was presented in the court. The court agreed with the arguments of the prosecution and punished the accused. The case was pleaded by Roop Singh Rathore, additional public prosecutor.