Ujjain: Caterer’s SUV stolen from Imperial Hotel

Ujjain: An SUV of a Gujarat-based caterer was stolen from Hotel Imperial on Harifatak Bypass in Ujjain on Tuesday. The car had Rs 70,000 in cash and more than 15 credit/debit cards.

Surat's caterers Prateek, son of Dahiyalal Trivedi alleged that he had come to Ujjain along with his three friends for darshan on September 5. After the darshan, his car GJ 05 RF 5549 was parked by the hotel guard Vijay Singh and he deposited the key at the counter. When Prateek reached the counter late on September 6 the key was not there and when he looked for the car in the parking lot, he could not find it either.

Trivedi lodged a report at Nilganga police stationThe police have scanned the CCTV footage of the hotel. The incident of car theft from a reputed hotel has raised many questions on the law and order situation in the city. Nilganga police is probing the case.

Published on: Wednesday, September 08, 2021, 01:51 AM IST