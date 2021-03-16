Ujjain: Cases of defaulters fleeing with bank’s money will increase due to privatisation of banks, asserts United Forum of Bank Unions

Ujjain: The government is adamant on privatisation and it is a betrayal of the people of the country. The two-day nation-wide bank strike is not ours, but is for the fight of the common people.

The convener of the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) US Chhabra and other office-bearers declared so at the press conference held in the City Press Club on Tuesday.

Chhabra said that banks had made all-round progress after their nationalisation. Government banks are at the forefront of implementation of government plans, pension, subsidy, loans among other key areas of banking. It is beyond comprehension that the corporate sector is going to benefit the most after the privatisation of banks, he added.

According to the UFBU leader, after privatisation the cases of defaulters fleeing with bank’s money will increase.

After privatisation, the bank will work only for the benefits of corporate and the public welfare aspect of the banking will suffer, he added.

Social obligations can only be fulfilled by nationalised banks. For last 2 days, 1,000 employees of 70 institutions of 11 banks were on strike, we do not want to hurt the general public, so net banking and other facilities were operational. But this battle will continue even further, UFBU office-bearers added.

Representatives of banks: Hemant Shrivastava, Rajesh Giri, Rajendra Nagar, Devendra Gangarade, Keshav Pandya, Mukesh Neem, Ravindra Jethwa, Sunil Soni, Ashish Yadav, Vikas Malaviya, Vipin Sitolia, Praveen Mehta, Ankit Verma, Santosh Rao, Chetan Soni, CM Ghattia, Sonia Goyal, Gloria Christ and Pranjal Mandla were present during the press conference.