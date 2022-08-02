Ujjain: Carnatic vocalist Sudha Raghuraman performs in two govt schools

Carnatic vocalist Sudha Raghuraman performs in boys hostel, in Ujjain on Monday. | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Sudha Raghuraman, an internationally renowned Carnatic music vocalist, mesmerised children of Boys Residential Hostel, Dussehra Maidan and Government Middle School Datana, Dewas Road here on Monday.

She was accompanied on flute by G Raghuraman and on mridangam by MV Chandrashekhar. The concerts were organised by SPICMACAY under SRF-Virasat-2022.

In Government Boys Residential Hostel Dussehra Maidan, Sudha commenced her recital with an interactive prayer song along with the children of the hostel. Then she presented Ganesh Vandana in raag natya and Taal chatush ekam. This was composed by Mmuthuswamy Dixit.

It was followed by Suryakant Tripathi Nirala’ famous Saraswati Vandana “Veena vadini var de….” composed in raag mohana and aadi talam in praise of Goddess Saraswati. In the end she recited the National song “Vande Mataram....” composed in raag Desh, adi Talam written by Bankim Chandra Chattyopadhyay.

SPICMACAY’s national executive member Pankaj Agrawal informed that in Government Middle School Datana Dewas Road, she won hearts with “Raag Bhimpalasi”. She then splendidly sang a few prayer songs, bhajan, ghazals, etc. Sudha taught two patriotic songs to the children of the school. Artists were felicitated by hostel warden Karan Sharma and head master Dattatreya Nimche.

