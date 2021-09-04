Ujjain: ‘Career options abound for those pursuing Maths’

Ujjain: In the online era of various processes, many new career options are open in the field of Mathematics. Students who are proficient in mathematics are being appointed by many multinational companies. Even in many reputed IT companies, the demand for students trained in mathematics has increased rapidly.

These views were expressed by Bhartiya College’s head of mathematics department Dr Girish Pandya on the formal launching of new course- M Sc Mathematics.

He said, even in the direction of becoming a teacher, many new online teaching platforms are available at the national and international level, which has opened new vistas for students of Mathematics. The study area of Mathematics subject extends from nursery to higher education subject. That is why mathematics has become an important career option in the field of online teaching.

Dr Pandya said that during MSc Mathematics, the girl students of college will be prepared for online platform of teaching. In this way these girls will be able to become self-reliant. These students will also be motivated for research in mathematics.

Principal Dr Neelam Mahadik said that on the special request of the girl students and parents, MSc Mathematics course is being started from the current session and 30 seats are on offer. For this course, faculty will be available in the college as per UGC norms.

