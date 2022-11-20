e-Paper Get App
Ujjain: Cannabis worth Rs 3L seized from three miscreants from Indore

The police were informed that three suppliers were coming towards Ujjain in a Swift Dzire car from Barnagar filled with ganja

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, November 20, 2022, 01:12 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Crime Squad arrested three miscreants from Indore and seized 20 kg of ganja (cannabis) packed in 100 gm packets from their car. The miscreants were caught when they were passing through Juna Somwaria Piplinaka Ring Road while riding a car. The police were informed that three suppliers were coming towards Ujjain in a Swift Dzire car from Barnagar filled with ganja.

On this, the crime squad started chasing the car. The police surrounded the car (MP 09 CR 3796) going towards Rinmukteshwar Temple from Juna Somwaria Ring Road and arrested Abhishek son of Shantilal Gayad resident of Badnawar (Dhar), Deepak son of Ramsingh Chauhan resident of Indore and Sonu aka Durgesh son of Rajendra Rawat resident of Indore who were sitting inside it. After checking the police recovered 20 kg of ganja packed in 100-gram packets. Police said that the value of the seized ganja is around Rs 3 lakh.

article-image

