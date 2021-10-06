Ujjain: CAIT asks Union government to implement new rules of consumer laws

Ujjain: The two-day meet of the national governing council of Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) was held in Varanasi recently.

District president Sunil Gupta said CAIT is a huge organisation comprising 8 crore traders working for the benefit of the traders across the country.

The organisation’s aims to fight against the arbitrariness of foreign fund-backed e-commerce companies and the traders who are harming their business by violating the laws of the country.

CAIT provides benefits to the traders by demanding immediate implementation of the rules proposed in consumer law by the Central Government.

The dignitaries in the meeting decided to put more efforts towards solving the other issues related to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) and to provide an enterprise base to more and more traders.

CAIT president BC Bhartiya, national general secretary Praveen Khandelwal, and district In-charge Modi Awantas Jain along with special invitees of the country attended the meet.

Published on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 01:38 AM IST