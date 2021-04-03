Ujjain: Brahmin community serves ultimatum on Union and state government over caste-based reservation

Ujjain: The Brahmin community has served an ultimatum to the Union and State government over the filing of an affidavit in the Supreme Court to raise the reservation percentage beyond the present ceiling of 50 per cent. The Brahmins have threatened that they would be forced to launch a country-wide agitation if the governments were to do so.

A resolution in this regard was adopted during a two-day Rashtriya Brahmin Adhiveshan which concluded in Jaipur (Rajasthan) on Saturday.

Ujjain-based Akhil Bharatiya Brahmin Samaj’s president Pt Surendra Chaturvedi has moved the said issue which was deliberated upon and put to debate during different sessions at the conclave. It was also resolved that if the reservation is covered under 9th schedule of the Constitution, acknowledging the caste-based reservation system as a fundamental right, then the Brahmin community will launch agitation against the same. The participants also decided to carry out a “Brahmin Jodo Yatra” to unite the members of the community residing across the country.

According to Pt Chaturvedi, besides representatives of Rajasthan, those of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Hariyana, Punjab, Jammu-Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi were also present. Sarvanand Hare Krishna Maharaj blessed them. From Ujjain, JP Hardenia and Virendra Trivedi also attended the conclave.