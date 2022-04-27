Ujjain: Book reading habit should be inculcated to reduce screen time

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): An exhibition of a new collection of books was organised in Government Girls’ Post-Graduate College (GGPGC) to mark the 25th anniversary of World Book Day.

The event was organised by the Library and IQAC to celebrate the theme of this year “You are a Reader”. A short story reading session was conducted by the students and the alumni of the college donated some books to the library.

On this occasion, principal Dr HL Anijwal said that books are honey bees which take the pollen of one heart to another instantly and the pleasure of reading should be adopted extensively for stress management.

IQAC coordinator Dr Neeta Tapan remarked that books can never be replaced by e-resources and the habit of book reading should be inculcated to reduce screen time. Librarian Dr Sunita Chouhan said that today the practice of borrowing textbooks outweighs the earlier tradition of borrowing reference and general reading books among the students.

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 11:09 AM IST