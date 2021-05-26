Ujjain: Book CHL Hospital management, demand kin of deceased

Ujjain: The kin of an accident victim have approached the police alleging that their loved one died, because the CHL Hospital management delayed his treatment.

The young man was seriously injured in a road accident and despite being taken to hospital he died as the hospital management was keen on getting deposit from the attendees.

The family of the deceased has submitted an application to the Nanakheda police station on Wednesday demanding action against the private hospital management for refusing treatment in this case for not depositing the amount as per their wish.

According to the kin of desceases, on May 23, Adil Dehalvi (27), a resident of KD Gate died following a dreadful accident. Adil was crossing the road on foot in front of Meghdoot Dhaba on Indore Road along with his two companions when a bike coming from the opposite direction hit him. The collision was so horrific that he fell about 25 feet after being hit by the bike.