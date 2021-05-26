Ujjain: Book CHL Hospital management, demand kin of deceased

Ujjain: The kin of an accident victim have approached the police alleging that their loved one died, because the CHL Hospital management delayed his treatment.
The young man was seriously injured in a road accident and despite being taken to hospital he died as the hospital management was keen on getting deposit from the attendees.
The family of the deceased has submitted an application to the Nanakheda police station on Wednesday demanding action against the private hospital management for refusing treatment in this case for not depositing the amount as per their wish.
According to the kin of desceases, on May 23, Adil Dehalvi (27), a resident of KD Gate died following a dreadful accident. Adil was crossing the road on foot in front of Meghdoot Dhaba on Indore Road along with his two companions when a bike coming from the opposite direction hit him. The collision was so horrific that he fell about 25 feet after being hit by the bike.
His companions immediately took him to the nearest hospital- CHL. Instead of starting the treatment of the patient, the hospital staff allegedly handed over a receipt asking his attendees to deposit Rs 20,000 at the counter. His 2 companions had only Rs 10,000 on them. They pleaded with the staff to start treatment and they will arrange for the remaining amount within 15 minutes, but the CHL hospital staff allegedly refused to treat the youth.
The friends of the deceased then took him to the District Hospital where the doctors on duty referred him to Indore. More than three hours elapsed after the accident and by the time they took him to Indore, he had passed away.
Adil was the only male member of his family. His father died 6 months ago while fighting cancer. After fatherís death, the responsibility of the whole familyís including that of upbringing of his 3 sisters fell on him.
He was married three years ago. He is survived by his wife and their 11-month-old baby.
His cousin brother Sahil Dehalvi, said that he died due to lack of adequate treatment. "We cannot bring our brother back, but by raising voice against profit motive of the hospitals we can prevent this incident from happening in the future," Sahil said.
