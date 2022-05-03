Ujjain: Bohra community celebrates Eid, sweetens palate with sheer khurma

e-Paper Get App
FP News Service | Updated on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 10:38 AM IST

Children of the Dawoodi Bohra community exchange Eid greetings in Ujjain on Monday | FP PHOTO
Ujjain ( Madhya Pradesh): The Dawoodi Bohra community celebrated the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr here on Monday. At 6.00 am, Eid prayers were offered in all the mosques of the Bohra community. They prayed for peace in the country.

Abdul Kader Akkadwala of the society said that after the Eid prayers, the people of the society congratulated each other. On the auspicious occasion, the society gathered in large numbers and congregated at Mazar-e-Nazmi and the shrine of Hasanji Badshah. According to the ‘Pourani’ tradition of the society, the community members exchanged Eid greetings by kissing the hands of elders. The youths greeted each other by shaking hands and hugs. Throughout the day, there was an atmosphere of hustle and bustle in the Bohra dominated area.

Special sheer khurma (a sweet dish prepared with milk) was made on this occasion in all the houses of the society. For three days, the round of meeting with close relatives will continue and children are given Eidi Police force deployed outside the tombs and mosques to maintain peace and law and order.

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 10:38 AM IST