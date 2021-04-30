Ujjain: Blind murder case cracked; ‘Deceased’ turns out to be the main culprit

Ujjain: The district police force on Friday cracked the blind murder case reported on Thursday.

Police said that a watchman informed them that a burnt corpse is lying in the house of one Lal Singh.

Police and FSL teams reached the spot and sent the body for a post-mortem.

Police assumed the body to be of the person who lived in the house- Lal Singh, son of Dayaram, a resident of Daulatpur village.

However, it turned out that the person whom the police thought was dead was alive. The arrest of his aide led to the cracking of the blind murder case.

According to police, Pankaj (25), son of Devilal, worked as a labourer in Bichhrod village. Twenty-seven-year old Lal Singh took Devilala to his home on his bike for a liquor party late on Wednesday.

On Thursday morning, the chowkidar of Daulatpur informed the police that a burnt corpse was lying in Lal Singh’s house. The identification of the body posed a challenge as it had sustained 70 per cent.

As Lal Singh was not at home, the police assumed that the body was of Lal Singh.

However, the initial investigation revealed that the murderer used petrol to burn the body to prevent its identification.

During the probe, acquaintances told police that Pankaj, son of Devilal, Balaram, son of Radheshyam and Jitendra Mongia, attended a liquor party at the house of Lal Singh’s on the fateful evening.

When the police got hold of Balaram, he revealed that the corpse which the cops found was of Pankaj and not of Lal Singh. Lal Singh had escaped after committing the murder, Pankaj alleged.

Police contacted Pankaj’s kin, who turned up at the hospital and identified his body.

Meanwhile, the police took Lal Singh, Balaram and Jitendra into custody and started questioning them.

They told police that Pankaj and Lal Singh had a dispute over Rs 500 while having a liquor party at Lal Singh’s house.

Lal Singh cut off Pankaj’s throat with a weapon and burnt his body using petrol. Five persons were at the party. Three of them are now under arrest and, Jitendra is still on the large