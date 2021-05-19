Ujjain: Black fungus victims to get free treatment, declares Cheif Minister

Ujjain: In Madhya Pradesh, we are in the decisive phase of winning the battle against corona.

Positivity rate in the state stands is hovering around seven per cent. The recovery rate is increasing. There is adequate arrangement of oxygen beds, ICU beds, Remdisivir injection.

Treatment for black fungus disease will be provided for free. The fight against black fungus will be given the form of a mass movement. We all have to fight it together.

These views were expressed by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan while addressing members of all districts of Ujjain division and all tehsil level Crisis Management Group of Ujjain through webcasting from NIC hall on Wednesday.

CM said that one post-Covid-19 Care Centre will be set-up in every district. At present, many cases of black fungus and blood clots have occurred after corona infection. Now we have to fight this new crisis as well.

He asked the collectors and Crisis Management Group members of all the districts to make a list of children who had lost their parents in the corona infection and send the proposals so that such children can be given a sum of Rs 5,000 every month.

CM told the collectors of all the districts and members of the Crisis Management Group that the time to come will prove to be decisive in fighting Corona, so strict adherence to public curfew should be ensured for the next 10 to 12 days. No relaxation should be made in Janata Curfew till May 31.

During the webcast, finance minister Jagdish Deora, higher education minister Mohan Yadav, MP Anil Ferozia, MP Jan Abhiyan Parishad vice-president Vibhash Upadhyay, MLAs Bahadur Singh Chauhan and Paras Jain, IG Yogesh Deshmukh, collector Asheesh Singh, SP Satyendra Kumar Shukla were present.