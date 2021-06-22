Ujjain: Black fungus patients are not getting injections, pills

Ujjain: In the ward of black fungus of the District Hospital, patients are not getting injections and pills for the last five days. Although the patients are not facing any serious problems, their attendees fear of problems in the coming time.

On June 17, patients got troubled by injecting black fungus injections. The patients started complaining of restless, vomiting and many started shivering. Later, the company of injection was changed, after which also the patients complained of the same. The hospital staff then discontinued the injections.

The situation was controlled then but since then the injections to the patients were stopped. Mahendra son of Bheru Singh of Khokria, admitted to the black fungus ward, told that injections and pills have not been given for five days. Only antibiotics are being given. CMHO Dr Mahavir Khandelwal told that injections are not coming from ahead. That's why the injections are not being administered to the patients. Same is the case with tablet and as soon as it arrives, it will be made available to the patients.