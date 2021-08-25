Ujjain: BJYM torches effigy of 'traitors'

Ujjain: Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) torched an effigy, in the Chintaman Ganesh area, of the traitors who allegedly raised anti-national slogans and demanded that strict action be taken against the accused. They demanded that the properties of the accused be auctioned and be used to treat Covid patients. They also handed over a memorandum addressed to the Governor to the in-charge of the station. Workers including BJP district president Bahadur Singh Bormundla, BJP District vice-president Karan Singh Patel, BJP mandal general secretary Arjun Singh Raghuvanshi, BJYMO Mandal president Ramesh Chaudhary, Drupada Singh Panwar, Yuva Morcha general secretary Mahendra Singh Panwar, Nirmal Sen were present.

Published on: Wednesday,August 25, 2021, 02:12 AM IST