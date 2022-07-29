Ujjain: BJP win Ghattia and Mahidpur, Congress Tarana in janpad panchayat elections

Sangita Ishwar Singh Karada receives the election certificate of Ghattia janpad panchayat president. | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): In the elections of three janpad panchayats of the district held on Thursday, the BJP won two, while the Congress candidate won one janpad panchayat. BJP won the election for the president and vice-president posts of Ghattia and Mahidpur janpad panchayat while Congress won the president and vice-president posts of Tarana janpad panchayat. On Wednesday, the Congress had won Ujjain janpad panchayat, Khachrod and Barnagar panchayats. This way out of six janpad panchayats of the district, Congress won 4 janpad panchayats and BJP could secure only two.

BJP candidate Sangita Ishwar Singh Karada was elected as the president of Ghattia janpad panchayat. In the 23 member janpad panchayat, Sangita received 15 votes whereas her opponent Congress candidate Gulabbai Bhahadur Singh Aanjana received 8 votes. Congress was sure of its victory but after the results its dream lay shattered.

Winner of Mahidpur janpad panchayat president’s post Krishna Shivnaryan Suryavanshi | FP Photo

Likewise, in Mahidpur janpad panchayat the candidate from BJP Krishna Shivnaryan Suryavanshi was chosen as the president without any opposition. Congress did not field any candidate in the Mahidpur janpad president election. Mahidpur janpad panchayat comprises 25 members among which 13 are members of BJP but many members of Congress joined hands with BJP at the last moment.

Victory procession of Congress candidate for president post of Tarana janpad panchayat Ajay Rudrapratap Singh (in garland) being taken out | FP PHOTO

Ajay Rudrapratap Singh was chosen as president from Tarana janpad panchayat. He defeated Shivsingh Gujuar of BJP by 2 votes. Ajay Rudrapratap Singh received 13 votes out of 25 and Gujar received 11 votes. One vote was disqualified. The election of vice-president was also won by Narayan Singh Gujar of Congress. He defeated BJP candidate Vidyabai Jat by 2 votes. Gujar received 13 votes while Vidyabai received 11 votes and 1 vote was disqualified.

Zila Panchayat president, Vice President to be elected today

In the last phase of the three-tier panchayat body elections, the election of zilla panchayat president and vice-president will be held on Friday. Both Congress and BJP are staking their claim to victory. After a long time, the post of president has been reserved for the general category woman. Both the BJP and the Congress are claiming their majority in the 21-member zilla panchayat. This post was occupied by Congress last time. Mahesh Parmar became the president before being elected MLA and was replaced by Karan Kumaria. Congress also had its vice-president in the form of Bharat Porwal. Now BJP is putting full emphasis to get this post. The BJP is claiming to have 12 members in the zilla panchayat, while 11 members are needed for the majority, but the way the Congress has won the Ujjain janpad panchayat election even after not having a majority has made the BJP very cautious. According to the schedule received from the Election Commission, the election for the president and vice-president of zilla panchayat Ujjain will be held on Friday in the Zilla Panchayat meeting hall located at Damdama. The administration and police have made elaborate arrangements this time for the process to start from 10.30 am.

